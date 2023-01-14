Archaeologists unearthed an ancient burial chamber in Egypt’s Luxor city, known as one of the most extraordinary open-air museums in the world.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said an Egyptian-British mission found the royal tomb in an ancient site on the west bank of the Nile River in Luxor, 650 kilometers (400 miles) south of the capital of Cairo.

A handout picture released by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities on Jan.14, 2023, shows a view of the entrance of a newly-discovered tomb in Egypt's southern province of Luxor. (Photo by Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities / AFP)

He said initial examinations show that the tomb belongs to the 18th Dynasty of Pharaonic Egypt, which spanned from 1550 B.C. to 1292 B.C.

The tomb is the latest in a series of ancient discoveries Egypt has touted recently to attract more tourists. Egypt has been trying to revive its tourism sector, a significant source of foreign currency. The industry is heavily reliant on the country’s ancient treasures.