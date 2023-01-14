Archaeologists unearthed an ancient burial chamber in Egypt’s Luxor city, known as one of the most extraordinary open-air museums in the world.
Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said an Egyptian-British mission found the royal tomb in an ancient site on the west bank of the Nile River in Luxor, 650 kilometers (400 miles) south of the capital of Cairo.
He said initial examinations show that the tomb belongs to the 18th Dynasty of Pharaonic Egypt, which spanned from 1550 B.C. to 1292 B.C.
The tomb is the latest in a series of ancient discoveries Egypt has touted recently to attract more tourists. Egypt has been trying to revive its tourism sector, a significant source of foreign currency. The industry is heavily reliant on the country’s ancient treasures.