Archaeologists unearthed a rare inscription dedicated to the Roman Emperor Hadrian, while conducting excavations at the ancient city of Blaundos in Türkiye's western Uşak province.

Ongoing since 2018, excavations at Blaundos, a city founded by soldiers from Macedonia during Alexander the Great’s campaign in Anatolia, have uncovered remarkable finds.

Blaundos is surrounded by the deep Ulubey Canyon and has a single entrance, resembling a natural fortress.

The excavations, which began this year in June, are focused on a 2,000-year-old temple of Demeter, the goddess of agriculture and fertility, as well as a monumental tomb area at the city's entrance.

Aerial view of the ancient city of Blaundos in Uşak, Türkiye. (AA Photo)

A team of 60 archaeologists is working on the columned street.

The east-west street in front of the temple of Demeter served as the heart of the ancient city during the Roman and Byzantine eras.

During their work, archaeologists discovered a marble inscription dedicated to Hadrian.

The inscription, measuring 80 centimeters (31.5 inches) long and 35 cm (13.8 inches) wide, reads, "To the Savior and Founding Emperor Hadrianus Olympios."

Archaeologists believe the inscription was likely created to honor Hadrian, who reigned in 117-138 AD, and is known for aiding cities and expecting praise from local populations in return.