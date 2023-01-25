Archaeologists have discovered a roughly 2,000-year-old settlement dating back to the Roman period with homes, two pigeon towers, and several coins made of copper and bronze in southern Egypt, which the country’s Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said was the oldest settlement in the region.

The ministry said an archeological mission unearthed a whole Roman-era residential city near the Luxor Temple in eastern Luxor.

It said the area, which is said to be an extension of the ancient city of Thebes, was recorded as "the most important and oldest settlement" on the east coast of Luxor Governorate.

Thebes, currently known as the city of Luxor, is considered one of the most important cities of ancient Egypt.

Ancient Thebes and its tombs were added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1979.

The discovery marks the first time an entire ancient city has been unearthed in Egypt.

Earlier this month, the ministry announced that a pharaoh's tomb dating back 3,500 years had been found in southern Egypt. A joint Egyptian-British team discovered the previously unknown pharaoh's tomb during excavations in the ancient city of Luxor.