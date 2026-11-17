Cambodia inaugurated the nearly 1,000-year-old West Mebon Temple on Monday following a 14-year restoration project at the UNESCO-listed Angkor Archaeological Park, local media reported.

Visiting French President Emmanuel Macron joined Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni at a ceremony marking the completion of restoration work on the 11th-century temple, the Phnom Penh Post newspaper reported.

The $12 million project was carried out jointly by Cambodia's APSARA National Authority, a government agency and the French government.

The temple stands on an island in West Baray, an enormous ancient reservoir regarded as an example of the Khmer civilization's achievements in water management.

France and Japan have co-chaired the International Coordinating Committee for Angkor since the archaeological site was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1992.

Cultural cooperation

Speaking at the inauguration, Macron said the restoration demonstrated what Cambodian and French experts could accomplish by combining their knowledge and skills.

Macron also paid tribute to generations of Cambodian builders whose work had left a lasting mark on the country's history.

"The Cambodian and French experts have worked together to rebuild what time, nature and human conflicts had brought down," he said.

Sihamoni expressed gratitude to France, describing the restored temple as an important achievement in the longstanding friendship between the two countries.

The Cambodian monarch said the project also helped pass traditional skills to a new generation of workers, with local stonemasons rediscovering techniques used by their ancestors.

Recalling visits to Cambodia by former French Presidents Charles de Gaulle in 1966 and Francois Mitterrand in 1993, Sihamoni said Macron's visit has further strengthened bilateral ties.

Cambodia was under France's colonial rule for 90 years, from 1863 to 1953