The archaeological excavations in the ancient city of Comana Pontica in northern Türkiye's Tokat province have been providing insight into the gastronomic heritage of the region, which experts and chefs now look to promote with an event.

Professor Burcu Erciyas, head of the excavation team, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they continued their work in the ancient city with excavations in 2023. Erciyas said that during the excavations, charred wheat, barley, grapes, apricots, almonds and walnuts, as well as chicken, sheep and goat bones were found in the past few years.

As part of the 20th anniversary of archaeological research in the ancient city, an event titled "Journey to Tokat's Gastronomy Heritage" is set to be held in the town.

Chef Deniz Şahin, who has been awarded a Michelin star for her work in Istanbul, said that she created dishes inspired by the plant and animal remains dating back to the Seljuk period uncovered during excavations in Comana.

Erciyas stated that they would continue research in the ancient city in collaboration with supporting institutes, aiming to strengthen Tokat's position as a gastronomic city nationally and internationally.

Comana Pontica, which was an important cultural center once part of the Kingdom of Pontus, had maintained its autonomy during the Roman Empire and was a sacred area dedicated to the Anatolian deity Ma. Being a trade center as well, the region attracted visitors from all over Anatolia with its festivals, thriving marketplace and fertile surrounding lands.

The Comana Pontica Archeological Research Project, supported by the Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ) and Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK), was initiated in 2004 with the aim of determining the location of the classical-era city in the central Black Sea region and understanding its urban fabric.