The site near Mount Ararat, believed to contain the remains of Noah's Ark, is set to see an excavation for the first time after years of research.

After conducting radar scans to peer beneath the ground and locate the ship, researchers will begin the excavation once a suitable conservation plan is put in place.

Search for Ark

Noah's Ark, one of the most famous stories in the Bible, is known for saving humanity and animals during an ancient flood. In the Quran, it is mentioned that Allah informed Noah about an impending flood that would engulf the entire Earth to save him and all those who were with him in his ark. Noah then proceeded to build his vessel, which he kept with members of his family, along with pairs of all animals and birds.

Researchers believe that the remains of the wooden ark are hidden somewhere in the Durupınar Formation in Türkiye.

Experts from the California-based organization Noah's Ark Scans are preparing to excavate the Durupınar Formation, a 160-meter-long, boat-shaped geological structure in eastern Türkiye that has drawn significant attention.

The first step will involve soil sampling to search for traces of wood, as the site contains limonite, a type of iron ore that could complicate detection.

In addition, radar waves will continue to be sent to detect any signs of a ship-shaped object beneath the ground.

Preparing for excavation

Andrew Jones, a member of the research team, spoke with The Sun, a British newspaper, stating, "This region lies in the middle of an active geographical area with harsh winters, so protecting the site is our highest priority."

Jones continued, "In the next phase of the project, our Turkish university partners will conduct soil sampling and radar scans to determine whether the structures we've identified are man-made or simply natural formations."

Once sufficient evidence is collected and an appropriate conservation plan is finalized, excavation work will begin.

The Durupınar Formation has long captured the attention of researchers due to its shape and structure, which bear a striking resemblance to the Ark described in the Bible.

Located just 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Mount Ararat, Türkiye's highest peak, Durupınar has been known for less than a century.

Site of belief

In May 1948, following heavy rainfall and earthquakes, a mud formation emerged in the area, which was then discovered by a shepherd.

Since then, the site has attracted the interest of researchers and believers in the Ark's existence. As part of the project, 22 soil samples were tested at Durupınar, yielding significant results.

Radar scans revealed rectangular formations deep within the site that may indicate sections of a ship.

Further testing showed that the soil contained clay-like substances, marine sediments and even remains of marine life such as mollusks.

Dating these samples revealed they were between 3,500 and 5,000 years old.

This evidence suggests that Durupınar and its surrounding areas may have been submerged within a time frame consistent with the biblical and Quranic flood narratives.