The ancient city of Hadrianopolis in the Eskipazar district of Karabük in northern Türkiye continues to captivate visitors with its historic architecture and rich cultural heritage following the completion of extensive excavation and restoration work.

Often referred to as the “Zeugma of the Black Sea,” the site has drawn increasing interest from both domestic and international tourists in recent years.

Mosaics at the ancient city of Hadrianopolis, Karabük, northern Türkiye, Dec. 10, 2025. (DHA Photo)

With its Roman-era structures, mosaics and religious architecture, Hadrianopolis plays a significant role in regional tourism. Ongoing excavations have uncovered a bathhouse, a church, defensive structures and intricate floor mosaics, offering visitors a vivid glimpse into the ancient past.

Mosaics adorned with animal figures have proven particularly popular among visitors.

Kaan Eker, a visitor from Kocaeli, said: "We visited this area years ago, and it was very different. Only a few sections were accessible. We became curious after seeing social media posts highlighting places in Eskipazar. Now we see that the site has developed, and new excavations are underway."

Eker emphasized the importance of the ancient city for both Eskipazar and Türkiye as a whole, noting the strong interest it has attracted from tourists.

Zeynep Erkin, who traveled from Kayseri, said: “I wanted to see Hadrianopolis after watching programs about it on television. I did not expect the historic site to be so well preserved. The mosaics, patterns and figures are especially impressive.”

“Walking here feels like traveling through 1,500 years of history,” Erkin added. “With future discoveries and continued excavations, I believe this site will become an even more important center for our country.”