The remnants of a grape seed dating back 3,500 years have been discovered in a recent archaeological excavation at the Aşağıseyit Mound site in western Anatolia's Denizli.

Located in the Aşağıseyit neighborhood, the excavations were initiated following surface surveys, which suggested human settlement in the area since the Copper Age. Led by associate professor Erim Konakçı from the Department of Archaeology at Izmir Democracy University, the team has been diligently working on the excavation project. Among the findings unveiled by the excavation team this year, the 3,500-year-old grape seed has garnered significant attention.

Konakçı, in a statement to journalists at the site, explained that the mound appeared to have been in use from the Chalcolithic period up to the Roman period, exhibiting a fortress-like structure.

The significance of the discoveries made during the excavation was highlighted, and Konakçı noted: "We have reached layers dating back to as early as 1600 B.C. Surface surveys have already indicated that the history of this mound extends back to the late Chalcolithic period. Furthermore, we are aware of the existence of settlements during both the early and late Bronze Ages. We anticipate further exploration in the coming years to delve into these layers."

In the excavations at Aşağıseyit Höyük, located in the Çal district, remains of a grape seed estimated to be 3,500 years old were discovered, Denizli, Türkiye, Sept. 8, 2023. (AA Photo)

Konakçı also revealed that during the excavation, they had identified two phases dating to the Late Bronze Age, between the 12th and 16th centuries B.C., and discovered structures, hearths and ovens from these periods. These findings have been evaluated by archaeozoologists and archaeobotanists.

Regarding the plant species and seed types used during both the Hellenistic and Late Bronze Ages in the region, Konakçı stated: "We have acquired data suggesting the consumption of barley and wheat. A single grape seed was found, providing new insights into grape consumption in the region around 1500 B.C. As you may know, there is a long history of grape cultivation and winemaking along the western coast of Anatolia and central Anatolia. We are aware of the crucial role grapes play in interregional trade. The discovery of a grape seed aligns with this broader historical context."

Çal Mayor Fethi Akcan expressed his excitement about the find, highlighting that Çal has maintained its prominence in viticulture for centuries. He noted: "We have once again realized how valuable our region is from a tourism perspective. Hopefully, after the conclusion of the excavation work, we will be able to open the area to tourism."