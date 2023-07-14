Eyüp is one of Istanbul's most popular districts being home to some of the metropolis' most magnificent scenery as well as several of its historically significant landmarks.

Of course, at the head of these comes the Eyüp Sultan Mosque and complex which houses the tomb of Abu Ayyub al-Ansari, a "sahabi" that is a companion of the Prophet Muhammad, after whom the mosque and the district is named.

The tomb is a holy location for Muslims, making it a busy site to visit, particularly during holidays.

During the siege of Istanbul in 1453, Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II rediscovered the grave of Abu Ayyub and five years later had a mosque and complex including a shrine built on the site.

The hill overlooking the mosque and the Golden Horn hosts a historical cemetery with thousands of graves as it is held important among Muslims to be buried near the tomb of a sahabi.

Those who are buried in and around the Eyüp Cemetery – one of the oldest and largest Muslim cemeteries in Istanbul – include Sultan Mehmed V, Ali Qushji, Sokollu Mehmed Pasha, Ahmet Haşim, Fevzi Çakmak, Necip Fazıl Kısakürek, Hüseyin Hilmi Işık, among many others.

The hill, at 55 meters high and named after famous French novelist and traveler Pierre Loti, is also popular due to its beautiful scenic view as it offers the best place to get a nice glimpse of the Golden Horn.

You can climb to its peak by cable car to witness wonderful scenes.