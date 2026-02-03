A routine patrol by Italian police has revealed the wreck of an ancient Roman cargo vessel, with multiple amphorae still preserved on the seabed.

The discovery was made in the middle of last year, but had to be kept strictly secret for fear of looting, according to a statement issued by the authorities on Tuesday.

The newspaper La Repubblica reported that the ship dates from around the 4th century, citing experts.

It probably set out from North Africa and transported garum – a seasoning sauce based on fermented fish, which was a common condiment in ancient Roman cuisine – in its amphorae.

In June last year, the emergency services were on sea patrol off the coast of the town of Gallipoli in the south of the Apulia region and happened to notice irregularities on the seabed.

They decided to dive and came across the remains of the cargo ship. The area has been under constant surveillance since the discovery.

In the coming months, archaeologists will systematically document and examine the wreck. Their work should provide new insights into trade routes, shipbuilding and the movement of goods in the late Roman Empire.

They also hope to recover the amphorae and secure their historical value. At the same time, the work should help to protect the wreck in the long term and preserve it for further research in the future.