Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced that Karahantepe, part of the Taş Tepeler Project in Şanlıurfa, southeastern Türkiye, has been named one of the top 10 archaeological discoveries of 2025 by Archaeology Magazine and featured on the publication’s cover.

In a post on his social media account, Ersoy highlighted the international recognition of the Taş Tepeler Project.

“Karahantepe, a key component of the Taş Tepeler Project, which celebrated its fifth anniversary on Nov. 26, has been recognized among the top 10 discoveries of 2025 by one of the world’s leading archaeological publications, Archaeology Magazine and featured on its cover,” Ersoy wrote. “The scientific work conducted on this land is reshaping what we know about human history. I believe this comprehensive process – from microanalysis to archaeometry and from symbolic artifacts to preservation efforts – will establish Taş Tepeler as the Neolithic capital of the world.”

Ersoy emphasized Türkiye’s commitment to uncovering the 12,000-year history of Anatolia through scientific research while preserving and sharing its cultural heritage globally. He also thanked everyone involved in the project, including the Şanlıurfa Governorship and Metropolitan Municipality, for their support.