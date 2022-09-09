Dinosaurs are remembered by most as the biggest living creatures in the history of the world, and while that notion might be true for some of their kind it is certainly not the case for all species of dinosaurs. There are even tiny ones, by dinosaur standards anyway, and case in point a small dinosaur skeleton is set to go on sale in Paris next month and is estimated to sell for approximately $495,000, auction house Giquello said.

Unlike huge dinosaur skeletons sold at earlier auctions, the fossilized iguanodon skeleton stands just 1.3 meters high and is 3 meters (9.8 feet) long. It was discovered in 2019 in Colorado, United States, during road-building on private land.

"It's a dinosaur for a living room," auctioneer Alexandre Giquello said, referring to the size.

The creature is estimated to have lived more than 150 million years ago. Its remains have been restored by a team of Italian paleontologists.

The skeleton will be auctioned on Oct. 20.

In 2020, the same auction house sold a 3.5-meter-high and 10-meter-long dinosaur skeleton for 3 million euros.