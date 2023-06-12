Centuries-old historical works that have endured the test of time are finding solace at the Bindery at the Nation's Library after undergoing meticulous restoration using special techniques.

The Bindery at the Nation's Library is home to a vast collection of rare manuscripts, antique printed books, and historical documents, all of which are carefully repaired and made more resilient as if receiving a "healing touch."

After the deteriorating conditions of the works are examined by experts, the restoration process begins according to documentation and prioritization. The work is carried out with minimum intervention, preserving the original structure, tailored to the needs of each artwork.

Once the restorations are completed, the works are documented and then preserved in storage areas that comply with preventive conservation principles. Periodic maintenance and inspections are ensured.

Mihrican Kılıç Özer, the coordinator of the Bindery, provided insight into the restoration and preservation process for these valuable works. She emphasized that the restoration efforts strictly adhere to universal ethical and principled standards. "The facility comprises various units, including a low-temperature unit, quarantine room, dry and wet cleaning workshops, biology-chemistry laboratory, photography studio, storage rooms and material storage areas. The team comprises experts in conservation, restoration, traditional arts, biology and chemistry, as well as technical staff," Özer explained.

Özer highlighted that the focus of the restoration work is primarily on the library's collection of priceless works. The process begins with meticulous documentation, followed by the identification of damage through dry cleaning procedures.

Given the unique nature of each work, Özer emphasized that the restoration process varies depending on the condition of the book. "Due to the distinct deterioration levels, the restoration duration varies. While some books may take up to a year to restore, others can be completed within a week. We prioritize the restoration based on the urgency and significance of each work. In cases where insect infestation is detected during dry cleaning, the affected books undergo a 24-hour treatment in our cold storage facility at minus 40 degrees Celsius (minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit). After these procedures, the works are stored in acid-free preservation boxes, ensuring their long-term protection, and kept in specially designed storage areas," she added.

Another remarkable aspect of the restoration process is the digitization of the works. Özer revealed that as part of the procedures, each book is meticulously digitized, creating a comprehensive digital record. "We digitize the handwritten books page by page. Researchers can access these digital scans for initial review. However, when they wish to examine the physical book, we provide expert guidance during their study," she said.

The Bindery at the Nation's Library stands as a testament to the commitment and dedication toward preserving our cultural heritage. Through their meticulous restoration efforts, these centuries-old works find rejuvenation and ensure that future generations can experience and appreciate the beauty of our shared history.

The construction of the Nation's Library began in 2015 under the guidance and support of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. This vast library covers an area of 125,000 square meters (1.35 million square feet) and can accommodate up to 5,500 visitors at a time.

The library's collection boasts extensive resources, including 2,039,000 printed sources and 1,999,633 issues of 13,294 printed magazines. It houses 665,000 e-books, 7 million electronic theses, and an impressive 209 million articles and reports from approximately 77,000 e-journals across 67 accessible databases. The library follows a modern approach to librarianship, ensuring that these information resources are readily available to users.

The library continues to expand and enhance its collection by including private collections from esteemed individuals both within Türkiye and abroad. This ongoing effort contributes to the library's ever-growing and diverse range of resources.