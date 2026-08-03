Archaeologists working at the historic site of Malazgirt in eastern Türkiye have uncovered nearly 2,000 artifacts since 2020, offering new insights into the region's long history and the site of the pivotal 1071 Battle of Manzikert (Malazgirt), officials said.

The discoveries were made as part of the "Malazgirt Battlefield Identification, Historical and Archaeological Survey Project," carried out with the support of the Culture and Tourism Ministry's General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums in partnership with Muş Alparslan University.

A multidisciplinary team of archaeologists, anthropologists, art historians and historians has been conducting excavations in Afşin, about 7.5 kilometers (4.7 miles) from Malazgirt, at a site believed to be a Seljuk martyr cemetery.

Speaking to reporters, Muş Provincial Director of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Şengül said the battlefield survey, launched in 2020, together with the Historic City of Malazgirt Excavation Project that began in 2025, has yielded around 2,000 archaeological finds.

Nearly 2,000 artifacts have been discovered at the historic site of Malazgirt, Muş, Türkiye, July 31, 2026. (AA Photo)

Among the discoveries are Roman- and Byzantine-era coins, numerous arrowheads and spearheads and other military-related metal objects uncovered during surface surveys. Excavations have also revealed a previously unknown structure within the castle's Inner Fortress, while graves at the historic Muslim cemetery known as the Arab Cemetery have been scientifically documented and recorded.

Şengül said the projects are crucial both for identifying the battlefield where the Battle of Malazgirt was fought and for uncovering the historic urban fabric of the medieval settlement.

The battlefield survey is led scientifically by professor Adnan Çevik of the History Department at Muğla Sıtkı Koçman University under the supervision of the Ahlat Museum Directorate. According to Şengül, the project's primary goal is to determine the exact location of the 1071 battle using scientific methods, uncover its archaeological traces and better understand the historical development of the surrounding area.

Researchers have carried out extensive surveys across a broad area, including the town center of Malazgirt and the surrounding localities of Harabesor, Örenşar, Kanlıdere, Aydınlık, Afşin, Ziyarettepe, Aytaç Plain, Gezo Plain and Çivi Plain.

Meanwhile, excavations inside Malazgirt Castle are being directed by Dr. Ahmet Oğuzhan Karaçetin of Muş Alparslan University with the permission and support of the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums.

During the 2025 excavation season, archaeologists uncovered a previously unknown room near the entrance of the Inner Fortress. At the nearby Arab Cemetery, seven graves were excavated and documented using scientific methods.

Şengül said the findings from both the Inner Fortress and the cemetery are helping researchers better understand Malazgirt during the medieval period.

The nearly 2,000 artifacts recovered so far are being preserved at a newly constructed excavation house, which is nearing completion. Officials plan to eventually display the finds both in Malazgirt and at the Muş Archaeology Museum.

Şengül said the work extends beyond archaeological excavation and forms part of broader efforts to strengthen Malazgirt's role as a destination for history, culture and tourism.

"Our main objective is to investigate the historical heritage extending from the 1071 Victory of Malazgirt to the present through scientific methods, pass these findings on to future generations and strengthen public awareness of history," he said. "We will continue expanding our research and share the results with both the academic community and the public."

Çevik also provided technical information about the ongoing archaeological investigations at the site.