After years of study, scientists say they’ve decoded an ancient Babylonian artifact that points to the location of Noah’s Ark in present-day Türkiye. The 3,000-year-old clay tablet, known as the Imago Mundi, is considered the world’s oldest map.

“This is the oldest map of the world, in the world,” said Dr. Irving Finkel, a British Museum curator and cuneiform expert.

Biblical texts recount that Noah's Ark settled on Mount Ağrı (Ararat) in Türkiye after a 150-day flood that submerged the Earth, leaving only those aboard the ark to survive. The supposed ark location in Türkiye matches the Bible's measurements—"300 cubits, 50 cubits, by 30 cubits"—estimated to be about 515 feet long, 86 feet wide, and 52 feet high.

Controversy surrounds whether this site, known as the Durupınar Formation, is a natural rock formation or a divine relic. Situated near Mount Tendürek, just 29 kilometers from Mount Ağrı’s peak, the boat-like formation aligns closely with the dimensions of the ark. Some believe it to be remnants of Noah’s Ark, while skeptics, including geologists, argue that natural processes shaped the structure.

"The first place you come to is called 'Urartu', it's drawn on the map. Now, the interesting thing about that is that in the Bible Noah, in his Ark, landed on a mountain where the name is 'Ararat' and 'Ararat' is the Hebrew equivalent of the Assyrian 'Urartu'. That's quite a meaty thing, quite an interesting thing to think about because it shows that the story was the same, and of course that one led to the other but also, that from the Babylonian point of view, this was a matter of fact thing," Finkel sad.

The region around Mount Ağrı – also known as Mount Ararat in English – where the boat is said to have run aground as the flood receded attracts thousands of local and foreign tourists every year and continues to attract the attention of foreign researchers and documentary filmmakers.

In the Quran, it is mentioned that Allah informed Noah about an impending flood that would engulf the entire Earth to save him and all those who are with him in his ark. Noah then proceeded to build his vessel in which he kept members of his family along with pairs of all animals and birds.