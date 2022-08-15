The spinal bones (vertebrae) belonging to two sharks and a stingray have been found during the ongoing excavations in the ancient city of Patara, located in southern Türkiye's Antalya province.

Patara Excavation head professor Havva Işkan Işık shared on her social media account that the bones date back to the sixth century B.C.

"The vertebrae of two sharks and a stingray were found by Canan Çakırlar in the zooarcheology remains found in our Tepecik settlement in Patara. From the bones, it is estimated that one of the sharks is about 1.3 meters (4.27 feet) long while the other about 2 meters. The bones give information about the dietary habits of the Patara people who lived 2,600 years ago," she added.

Patara, believed to be founded by Patarus, son of Apollo, was the capital city of the ancient Lycian League, a federation of native republics, which in its time encompassed the modern provinces of Antalya and Muğla. It remained the league's capital until the year 43, after which the Roman emperor Claudius dissolved the league, and Lycia was incorporated into the Roman Empire with provincial status.

The city has hosted many mythological and historical figures throughout its history, with Apollo the ancient Greek god of light and Artemis the goddess of the hunt being notable examples. It is also the birthplace of St. Nicholas of Myra, whose reputation of secret gift-giving evolved through time to the traditional model of Santa Claus.