Hold on to your wands, witches and wizards, because the magical world of Hogwarts is set to expand once more.

Following the favorable reception of "Hogwarts Legacy," the action role-playing game that transported players to the late 1800s in the enchanting realm of Harry Potter, new whispers from the wizarding world suggest that a sequel, "Hogwarts Legacy 2," is in the works.

Developed by Avalanche Software, this sequel promises to take the beloved series to new heights, despite the initial title's minor shortcomings. As fans eagerly await more details, the enchanting realm of Hogwarts is poised for an even more spellbinding adventure.

The rumors about "Hogwarts Legacy 2" came from the reputable source MyTimeToShineHello, known for uncovering content related to the film industry. Considering the immense popularity gained by the original "Hogwarts Legacy," a sequel was indeed anticipated. The game generated $1.3 billion in revenue, making it the bestselling game of the year.

Moreover, Warner Bros Discovery's CEO David Zaslav previously made a statement about the company's commitment to creating a "perfect" game and emphasized that they would not rush to release a film or game before its time.