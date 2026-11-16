When it comes to women, beauty and physical appearance are almost always part of the conversation. And you don't have to work in a profession where your face or figure is central to your success to find yourself under that scrutiny.

There is also an expectation that women will maintain their looks and somehow defy the effects of aging. It makes little difference whether you are highly educated, successful in your career, accomplished in the workplace, socially skilled, popular or financially well-off.

My Sunday columns for Sabah focus on influential women shaping the worlds of fashion and beauty. If you were to ask me what these women have in common, my answer would be that they almost always look fit and manage to maintain their beauty well beyond their 40s, even into their 60s.

Demi Moore, Gisele Bündchen and, most recently, Adriana Lima, who seems to have turned back the clock to her 20s, have all featured in my column. What keeps them in the global spotlight is not only their beauty, but also how well they have managed to maintain it over the years.

Of course, we can't tell just by looking at them whether they've had extensive cosmetic work or facelifts. A healthy lifestyle and consistent skincare routine can also go a long way. Eating well, drinking enough water, getting sufficient sleep, protecting the skin from the sun and using the right creams and serums all help, as do regular professional skin treatments.

There was a time, not so long ago, when Botox and fillers were celebrated as something of a beauty miracle. Today, however, medical aesthetics is moving beyond wrinkle reduction and volume restoration, with growing interest in treatments that improve the skin's overall quality and firmness.

A growing area of interest involves encouraging the body to produce its own collagen, the protein responsible for much of the skin's structural support. This approach has brought a new term into the beauty conversation: biostimulators. What are these substances, how do they activate the skin's natural collagen production, and what makes the process effective in restoring a youthful appearance? I turned to Dr. Mevlüt Dağ, a physician specializing in medical aesthetics, for answers.

Dağ describes a biostimulator as a substance that activates the treated tissue's natural regenerative response. In the skin, this process involves fibroblasts, the cells responsible for producing connective tissue. When stimulated, these cells help generate new collagen and, depending on the product, elastin fibers as well. While collagen provides structural support, elastin gives the skin its elasticity. "Biostimulators themselves are not fillers," he points out, although some products do combine biostimulating ingredients with a filler component.

In other words, the beauty world's latest approach is all about working with the body's own regenerative abilities, encouraging it to produce collagen and renew the skin from within.

The goal is to rejuvenate the skin while preserving its natural contours, avoiding the overly filled, puffy look that can sometimes result from cosmetic fillers. It's about looking refreshed and youthful without changing the features that make a face unique – much like the Hollywood stars who seem to age gracefully without losing their signature looks.

Dağ goes on to explain that injectable biostimulators come in several forms, including calcium hydroxyapatite (CaHA), polycaprolactone (PCL), polydioxanone (PDO), poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA) and poly-D, L-lactic acid (PDLLA). Some formulations also combine two components in a single product. One example is the combination of hyaluronic acid (HA) and calcium hydroxyapatite, known as a hybrid product.

These treatments can vary in how they spread through the tissue, how long they remain there and how long their biological effects last. Even products containing the same active ingredient may differ in particle size and structure, carrier material and manufacturing process, all of which can influence how they behave in the tissue and how quickly they break down. As Dağ points out, "clinical results achieved with one product cannot automatically be expected from every product containing the same main ingredient."

For patients, these differences ultimately determine when results become visible, how long they last and what kind of improvement they can expect. While some products offer relatively early volume support, others produce more gradual changes as the tissue responds over the following weeks and months.

So how do doctors determine which treatment is right for each patient, and what goes into achieving the youthful looks we often see in Hollywood?

According to Dağ, it all comes down to the skin's condition and the desired outcome. For skin that has become thinner and less firm, with reduced support from the underlying soft tissue, PLLA and CaHA can help gradually improve its quality and structure.

A different approach may be needed for very thin faces or areas with noticeable volume loss. In such cases, a hybrid formulation containing HA and CaHA may offer earlier volume support through its hyaluronic acid component, while calcium hydroxyapatite stimulates collagen production over time. However, as the hyaluronic acid gradually loses its volumizing effect, some of the initial facial contouring may fade as well.

Where immediate volume is unnecessary and improving skin quality is the main objective, PLLA and CaHA may be preferable. Dağ emphasizes that the final decision depends on the specific needs of each facial area.

Clearly, achieving a youthful appearance involves much more than simply choosing the right treatment. It requires a careful assessment of both the skin and the underlying tissue. Dağ explains that PLLA formulations, which have been used for years and are backed by clinical research, work by activating fibroblasts and stimulating the production of new collagen and elastin fibers.

Their effects can also extend to the subcutaneous white adipose tissue. Studies examining a particular PLLA formulation have identified tissue changes that support the development of fat cells beneath the skin.

The first improvements may become noticeable within four to six weeks, with more visible results emerging around the third month. The changes can continue over the following months, and one study involving a specific PLLA formulation documented tissue changes over a nine-month period. Research on facial treatments has also found that visible improvements can last up to two years.

The number of sessions and the time between them depend on several factors, including skin structure, age, the extent of tissue loss and the manufacturer's recommendations for the product used. Some treatment plans call for a follow-up assessment after two to three months, with additional sessions if necessary. If tissue support begins to diminish again over time, a smaller maintenance treatment may be considered following a medical assessment, Dağ adds.