With temperatures scorching this week and last, we are once again faced with the challenge of navigating heat waves here in Türkiye with temperatures reaching well over 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in holiday hot spots and hitting that high mark in Istanbul. With the country’s longest holiday this week, there are a number of precautionary measures we can take during this time when vacationing crowds and transportation congestion are, like the temperatures, much higher than normal.

Two devastating news items that surfaced this week was the unexpected death of Dr. Michael Mosley, who was a regular feature on U.K. talk shows and was known for promoting the 5:2 diet, in which people fast for two days a week. The body of the belated Mosley, reported to have passed from heat exhaustion when taking a wrong turn on a hike in Symi, was found after a five-day search on Sunday. The death of this health expert and advocate who will be deeply missed serves as a stark reminder that even a slight error in judgment can have devastating consequences in soaring temperatures.

Then on Tuesday, Türkiye’s most characteristic and well-known hostel Kadir’s Tree Houses, completely burned ash. Cited as the best hotel on the planet by TNT Magazine, the most interesting hostel in the world by The Washington Post and the coolest hostel by The Los Angeles Times, it is a sad shock for many a backpacker who loved this place. Located in Olympos, Kadir’s Tree Houses were first built 31 years ago, making this establishment the first to present the popular treehouse accommodation style that is now prevalent in many rustic holiday settings. The cause is yet unknown, but the symbolism of the incident is evident, proving once again that fires can ravage anywhere in an instant, which is unfortunately especially true in summer. Thus, we can use these two unfortunate incidents to remind us of just how powerful heat can be so that we can take measures to prevent ourselves and our environment from its downfall.

The following are some top tips to know when traveling in Türkiye this summer.

Call 112: Türkiye now has a single emergency line, which is 112, for people to contact the police, ambulance, the coast guard and firefighters as well as many other lines of defense for any situation. This means that if you happen to suspect a fire or any dangerous activity, or need emergency medical services, simply dialing 112 will connect you with emergency assistance.

Cell phones: Having a cell phone can understandably be a lifesaver, as the case of Mosley points to because he supposedly was not carrying his own when he went missing. Not only is it crucial for contacting emergency services, but it can also help in traversing unfamiliar terrain. But cell phones can stop working in excessive heat, as can computers, and thus it is important to remember when driving or when out at the beach and to shield your phone as best possible.

Cold water: It goes without saying that having a ready supply of cold water is immensely important in high temperatures. Sometimes it can be challenging to balance having enough water on hand and consuming it before it gets warm. For this, I offer the advice of freezing an entire plastic bottle of water or filling it up halfway and sticking it upright in the freezer. In the first instance, the bottle can act as a cooling pad for technological devices, or even for yourself and as it melts, you end up with icy cold water that will push your supply even further.

Water down the car and patio: On many intercity roads in Türkiye, one can come across restaurants that have huge hanging contraptions on the street spurting water from them. This is to encourage drivers to park under the sprinklers to cool down their cars. Similarly, many Turks will water down their patio for the sheer intention of cooling down the area. Also, it is thoughtful to leave out a bowl of water for animals during the scorching summer season.

Sometimes warm equals cool: Turks will continue to drink warm tea in the summer months and there is a reason for that; it helps to cool down by increasing perspiration. An herbal tea would be the best choice as caffeine can also increase blood pressure. Similarly, a warm shower can also bring our temperatures down, which is especially helpful before bed allowing for a greater chance of a deep sleep, due to a drop in body heat. That said, thermal baths, jacuzzis and saunas are best avoided when the temperatures are excessively high.

Beware of traffic: The traffic that will incur this holiday week is especially notorious for being treacherous. As people drive out and return to the cities, in the meanwhile descending upon popular vacation destinations, most likely many headlines will surface of exceptionally long lines of congested traffic. Keep this into consideration when planning any road trips and pack up the car with more than enough water.

Stay Indoors from noon to 4 p.m.: Medical experts advise people in general and those with medical conditions especially to remain indoors between the critical hours of noon to 4 p.m., when the sun is at its peak. Be aware of the extra challenge of the heat when booking appointments or engagements that necessitate being outdoors or traveling.

Bring your own breeze: Help regulate your own temperature by purchasing an individual fan, either the new style of motorized small fans referred to in Turkish as “el fanı” or the classic fan variation popularized as an accessory in flamenco dance, which in Turkish is referred to as “yelpaze” and take it with you and wave it wherever you may go!