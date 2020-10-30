Big wave season is open and professional surfers took advantage of gigantic waves as high as multistory buildings off the coast of Portugal on Thursday.

Hurricane Epsilon created a massive North Atlantic swell which made for some of the biggest waves recorded in the coastal Portuguese town of Nazare, a world-famous big wave spot.

Surfers ride monstrous waves off Portugal’s Nazare after hurricane generates huge swell in North Atlantichttps://t.co/1ei8IqTahF pic.twitter.com/9qQnhKJYfb — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) October 30, 2020

Hundreds of mask-wearing spectators gathered to watch surfers attempt to tame the waters in a location that generates record-breaking waves due to constructive interference generated by a deep underwater canyon that reaches 4.9 kilometers (3 miles) deep.

The World Surf League (WSL) is scheduled to hold their Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge at the site beginning Nov. 2 with many of the world's top big wave surfers in attendance.