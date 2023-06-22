The Consulate General of India in Istanbul organized the "9th International Yoga Day" event in the enchanting Istanbul Strait on the occasion of World Yoga Day – June 21. The event was filled with vibrant scenes as participants of all ages, from young to old, came together to celebrate yoga. Sudhi Choudhary, the Consul General of India in Istanbul, emphasized the rich heritage of yoga, which India has been sharing with the world for over 5,000 years. "This year, we are celebrating International Yoga Day with a total of six yoga events, three in Istanbul and three in Bursa, Tekirdağ, and Muğla," he said.

The United Nations designated June 21 as the "International Day of Yoga" in 2014, with contributions from 177 countries, including Türkiye. In the event held in Istanbul, sports and yoga enthusiasts had the chance to come together at Sarayburnu Park, enjoying the panoramic view of Istanbul. The event featured practical demonstrations of yoga movements by professional instructors, and participants of all ages took part, creating a colorful and inclusive atmosphere.

Distinguished guests attending the event included Sudhi Choudhary, the Consul General of India in Istanbul; Virander Paul, the Indian Ambassador to Türkiye; Mustafa Osman Turan, advisor to the mayor of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB); and Seçil Tanören, director of Strategic Partnerships at Sports Istanbul.

Participants along with yoga instructors perform yoga at the 9th International Yoga Day event, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 21, 2023. (DHA Photo)

Theme of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

The theme of this year's International Yoga Day was Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which signifies the belief that "the world is one family."

Sudhi Choudhary congratulated everyone on the occasion of the 9th International Yoga Day, highlighting the ancient roots of yoga and its global popularity.

"Yoga originated in India over 5,000 years ago, and since then, we have been sharing it with the world. Currently, there are millions of people practicing yoga worldwide, including in Türkiye. International Yoga Day has been celebrated on June 21 since 2015, aligning with the beginning of summer. The proposal to celebrate this day was first presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India at the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly. The resolution to accept International Yoga Day, reflecting the universal appeal of yoga, received support from a record number of member countries, including Türkiye," she said.

Participants along with yoga instructors pose after the 9th International Yoga Day event, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 21, 2023. (DHA Photo)

'Yoga keeps me fit'

"I am particularly excited to share that today Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate International Yoga Day at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, U.S. Today, with the support of the Istanbul city, İBB, and Sports Istanbul, we are celebrating the largest International Yoga Day at Sarayburnu Park in Fatih district. We hope that several hundred people will join us in practicing yoga. As the Consul General, I am also a regular practitioner of yoga. It keeps me fit and helps me deal with daily stress. Therefore, we invite people from all walks of life, of all ages and body types, to embrace yoga and experience its numerous benefits," she added.