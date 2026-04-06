An injured donkey brought to the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality (ABB) Street Animals Shelter and Rehabilitation Center has become the center’s new mascot after receiving treatment. The donkey, named "Garip," was brought to the center following a public report and is now thriving under the care of veterinarians and staff.

Located in Sincan, the ABB center hosts hundreds of stray animals, providing not only shelter but also comprehensive medical care. The facility is equipped with an operating theater, intensive care units, inpatient services and advanced imaging systems. Veterinarians, technicians and animal caretakers work together to ensure the well-being of all animals.

While the center primarily receives cats and dogs, it recently treated a donkey that had been abandoned in Polatlı. Following widespread social media attention, the donkey was brought in for examination, which revealed that it could not use its hind legs.

After receiving medical treatment and rehabilitation, the donkey regained the ability to walk and was named Garip by the center’s staff. Today, Garip continues to live at the center under the supervision of veterinarians.

'Garip has become our mascot'

Duygu Orhan, the responsible veterinarian at the center, explained that injured animals are brought to the facility based on reports received through the 153 Call Center.

“We perform initial interventions, orthopedic surgeries and wound care for stray animals,” said Orhan. “After treatment and spaying/neutering procedures, cats are returned to their natural habitats, while dogs remain at the center under new legislation.”

Speaking about Garip, Orhan added, “He was found neglected in an abandoned lot. He couldn’t use his hind legs and arrived sitting down in pain. After treatment and care, he is now active and healthy. Garip has become our mascot.”

Garip follows a special diet and has undergone all necessary medical examinations. Due to his age, he will continue to live at the center.

Veterinarian pets "Şanslı" the cat after treatment Ankara, Türkiye, March 31, 2026. (AA Photo)

'Named Şanslı for getting a second chance'

Orhan also shared the story of a cat that had previously been treated and released, only to return to the center after being hit by a vehicle. The cat underwent a second surgery and was named "Şanslı," meaning “Lucky,” to mark its second chance at life.

Animals that complete their recovery and regain mobility are typically returned to the streets. Orhan noted that the center receives about 50 stray animals daily and that all animals are available for adoption free of charge.

In honor of April 4, World Stray Animals Day, Orhan urged citizens to support street animals: “Let’s take care of stray animals, watch over them, and provide food and water.”