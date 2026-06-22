The Embassy of India in Ankara hosted a large gathering Sunday to mark the 12th International Day of Yoga, bringing together Turkish citizens, academics, diplomats and members of the Indian community for a morning yoga session.

The event was part of this year’s global observance of International Day of Yoga, which carried the theme “Yoga for Healthy Aging,” highlighting the practice’s benefits for people of all ages.

The embassy also organized yoga events in several provinces across Türkiye in the lead-up to the main celebration, including Kars, Tokat, Samsun, Gaziantep, Izmir, Cappadocia and Bolu.

India’s Ambassador to Türkiye, Muktesh K. Pardeshi, addressed participants at the embassy grounds and described yoga as a worldwide movement promoting healthy living. He said yoga fosters harmony between body, mind and nature and helps individuals remain calm and focused under stress. He added that yoga is suitable for all age groups, including mothers, pregnant women and older adults.

The session was led by Sushil, a teacher of Indian culture, along with certified yoga instructors Sai Krishna, Bahar Demirtola and Ali Gürata.

At the end of the program, the ambassador presented awards to winners of a yoga photo contest and an asana championship.