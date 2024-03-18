Academics from Adana Çukurova University and Roskilde University in Denmark conducted a collaborative study to examine serums used in medical treatments, revealing that there are 65 microplastics in 1 liter of serum.

Professor Dr. Sedat Gündoğdu from the Faculty of Fisheries at Çukurova University, along with assistant professor Dr. Uğur Çağlayan and Dr. Kristian Syberg and Tiffany Ramos from Roskilde University in Denmark, collaborated on a study concerning microplastics.

The study involved the examination of serums packaged in PVC and polypropylene in the market to determine if there were microplastics in the liquids. The findings of this remarkable study were published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Environmental Toxicology and Pharmacology.

Serum liquids from different types of packaging were collected from pharmacies for the yearlong study. Çağlayan shared details of the study, stating, "For the study conducted at Çukurova University Central Laboratory, we collected serum liquids from pharmacies in our region with different types of packaging.

"We distilled these liquids through a filter, similar to how they are administered to patients, and identified the polymers, or microplastic particles, retained on the filter through advanced Raman analysis. We found that there were 65 microplastics per liter in serum products obtained from 13 different brands," he explained.

Microplastics via IV

Gündoğdu explained that a study conducted on blood revealed that microplastics present in blood clots significantly increased the risk of heart attacks.

"However, there was no research on how so much microplastic existed in the blood vessels. With this study, we demonstrated that intravenous fluid administration directly exposes the body to microplastics. In evaluating the study results, based on hospitalization rates in OECD countries, we found that individuals receive approximately 200 to 350 microplastics per year solely through this treatment method, via intravenous fluids," he said.

Opt for glass

Highlighting the importance of reducing plastic exposure in the health care sector, Gündoğdu stated: "We need to reconsider the issue of plastic being in such close contact with humans and other organisms. Studies demonstrate serious associations between plastic and conditions such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, dementia, heart attacks and tumor formation. It's not just about plastic itself; the chemicals used in plastic production are directly linked to various cancer cases and hormonal disorders. Particularly in medical treatments, limiting the use of plastic and opting for glass as much as possible, following rigorous tests and controls, would be appropriate."