Anxiety before a significant flight? Istanbul Airport now offers therapy dogs to soothe the nerves of stressed travelers.

The airport has been running the program for the past month to help reduce stress and anxiety among passengers passing through its terminals.

Kneeling to pet therapy pooch, "Kuki," traveler Anastasia Podmazova praised the service.

"It relaxes me. I love animals. It is very good," she said.

Following positive feedback from passengers, airport operator IGA wants to expand the project, raising the number of dogs on hand to comfort travelers from five to 10, said Abdulkadir Demirtaş, a customer experience manager.

"Traveling can be stressful. According to research, interaction between animals and humans reduces stress levels and anxiety," Demirtaş said.

Murat Cengiz Koca, a dog behavioral expert and trainer accompanying the canines around the airport, said the animals were trained not to react to sounds or people.

"The dogs we have chosen here have undergone a yearlong process and training. They are here today because they have been successful," he said.