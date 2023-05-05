The Istanbul Coffee Fair's fifth edition began Thursday, attracting coffee lovers and professionals from the industry to the Haliç Congress Center in the bustling city of Istanbul. Attendees had the opportunity to sample a diverse range of coffees from various roasters.

The fair, with the participation of nearly 80 brands from the coffee industry, is being held in a large 2,500-square-meter area.

Fair Coordinator Reha Kadak told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they brought together important national and international brands of the industry at the fair.

Noting that nearly 20,000 participants come to the fair every year, Kadak said: "We are not just a festival that interests end-users. We mostly host companies that aim to develop business partnerships."

Gastronomy students, coffee enthusiasts and young people also show great interest in the event.

At the same time, workshops and conferences are being held with reputable people in the sector for four days, he said.

Every day during the fair, workshops on coffee roasting, porcelain, chocolate and painting are organized.

The fair will run until May 7.