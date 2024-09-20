On Sept. 18, the Consulate General of Ukraine in Istanbul hosted a reception to commemorate the 33rd anniversary of Ukraine's independence. Consul General Roman Nedilskyi delivered a poignant speech reflecting on the ongoing challenges faced by Ukraine since the onset of the war. He honored those who have left behind their artistic careers to defend their homeland, requesting a moment of silence to remember the fallen soldiers and civilians.

Nedilskyi expressed deep gratitude to Türkiye for its unwavering support during the crisis. He noted that Türkiye has served as a refuge for many Ukrainians displaced from occupied territories and thanked it for providing humanitarian assistance and military support, including the sale of Bayraktar drones. He concluded with a heartfelt salute to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, asserting their crucial role in Ukraine's fight for freedom.

The event featured performances by renowned artists, including Serhii Ivanchuk, Aliye Hacabadinova, Ismail Kurt-Umer and Mariia Kvitka. They captivated the audience with a blend of traditional Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar music, along with internationally recognized songs.

Two significant exhibitions were showcased: "Artists at War" and "Ukrainian Children in Türkiye." The "Artists at War" exhibition highlighted the dual lives of artists who have become soldiers, displaying photographs that captured their transformations from cultural figures to front line defenders.

The reception was attended by diplomatic representatives from numerous countries, including Australia, Canada, France and the United States, as well as local officials from Istanbul. Business leaders, media representatives and members of the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar communities also participated, reinforcing the solidarity among those affected by the ongoing conflict.

Among the performers, Serhii Ivanchuk stood out for his remarkable humanitarian efforts, having evacuated over 50 people in the early days of the conflict despite sustaining injuries from gunfire. He has since dedicated himself to raising awareness and funds for humanitarian aid, performing over 100 charity concerts across Europe. His efforts have garnered international recognition, including accolades from TIME magazine and Forbes.

Ismail Kurt-Umer, a prominent Crimean Tatar artist and activist, has been instrumental in supporting his community through various social and musical projects since 2014. His initiatives have focused on raising awareness about Crimean Tatars and securing humanitarian aid from the Muslim world.

Aliye Hacabadinova, a talented Crimean Tatar singer and conductor, continues to promote her culture through innovative projects that blend traditional music with contemporary elements. Mariia Kvitka, a cultural ambassador and folklorist, has also made significant contributions to Ukraine's artistic landscape through her involvement in various cultural initiatives.