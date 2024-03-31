Italy has been having fewer and fewer babies in recent years. In 2023, it had the lowest number of births ever recorded, according to information from Italy's statistics agency Istat released on Friday.

The preliminary data shows that only some 379,000 children were born last year, another record low and the 11th consecutive one since 2013.

This compares to some 557,000 births recorded in 2008. Birth rates started to fluctuate in the years afterward, but have been experiencing a steep decline since 2013.

Since records began with the unification of Italy in the 19th century, there have never been as few births registered as in recent years.

Figures of around 393,000 recorded in 2022 already gave rise to concern, the first time the number of births had fallen below the 400,000 threshold since records began.

The figures mean that in 2023, Italy, a country of 58.99 million, saw six newborns for every 11 deaths.

In addition to the decline in births, Italy also recorded an increase in the average age which currently stands at 46.6 years.

Meanwhile, a record 22,500 people in the country are aged over 100 years.