World-renowned American singer and entertainer Jennifer Lopez is set to meet audiences in Türkiye with two highly anticipated concerts this summer.

As part of the Istanbul Festival, Lopez will take the stage at Festival Park Yenikapı on Aug. 5. Ahead of her much-awaited performance, she sent a video message to her fans, expressing her excitement.

In the video, Lopez says: “Istanbul, I can’t wait to see you. On Aug. 5, we will sing and dance all night long. See you there.”

Adding to the excitement, fans will soon have the exclusive opportunity to purchase "Meet & Greet" tickets. These special tickets will grant attendees VIP access, allowing them to enter the venue through a private entrance, enjoy the concert from the VIP area and have a chance to meet Jennifer Lopez in person and take photos.

Prior to her Istanbul appearance, Lopez will return to the "Turkish Riviera" for a spectacular concert in Antalya on July 23, as part of her "Up All Night Live In 2025" tour. This marks her first performance in Antalya in six years, and it carries special significance as it will be held just one day before her birthday.