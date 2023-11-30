The Luxembourg to Charleroi train journey was revealing, fascinating and absorbing. A train ticket costs around 21 British pounds ($26.68) and can take up to four hours and 50 minutes, depending on the train service. If you have enough time, it’s a good idea to take a break in your journey, so do ask at the ticket desk before buying a train ticket.

As the train departed, I grabbed a seat next to the window, initially aimed to capture scenes. Even if one is fatigued, the breathtaking natural scenes create a cozy and pleasant effect on one’s mood.

Passing through the countryside, I started enjoying lush green lands, smiling trees, flocks of grazing sheep and horses and stone-built farms and houses, which reminded me of West Yorkshire’s countryside in the North of England.

The natural panorama had a relaxing and pleasant effect on my mood. I captured these memorable moments to share with loved ones later. Thanks to modern-day new technologies that connect us to the world while we travel, I also filmed the scenes for TikTok, YouTube and Facebook updates.

I noticed the wheat stocks were wrapped up in black plastic sheets – maybe it was to protect their crops from fog and humidity. Farmers commonly use this method throughout Europe. Whatever the reason, we must be thankful for hardworking farmers from the cold soils in Europe to the those farming in the scorching-heat in Asia and Africa that we can fill our stomachs.

Alongside the train track, I sighted several spots packed with stored wood, and in some places, factories were presumably there to process the stored wood. Belgium is rich in producing and exporting large deposits of timber.

Belgium’s Ardennes forest in the Namur and Liege regions and the Sonian forest covering the Brussels-Capital area and Flander and Wallonia are two of its natural gifts. The year 2023 brought the Sonian Forest the fifth anniversary of its UNESCO recognition as a “nature reserve.”

Sitting by the window remains an incredible experience, enjoying natural scenes, taking pictures and feeling like traveling in the open air rather than in a box-like space. Once again, we acted as last-minute dot com guys and booked our hotel in Charleroi on the train.

Luckily, we grabbed a deal of 108 British pounds for a double room with extra beds, enough for four of us to stay in the city center’s comfort zone, at the Novotel hotel. Usually, I travel alone, but this time I realized the benefit of traveling in a small group: ideal decision-making and collective wisdom help you choose the best deals, stay safe and even pass quality time. Hence, we decided to take a break in our journey and got off at Namur City for exploration.

Namur city experience

At the Namur train station, I witnessed an interesting display of modern technology, a brand-new concept of charging your mobile phone by cycling. I tried it and felt the hidden objective to keep our environment safe and make sure we live a healthy life, which includes exercising. You can’t miss it once you reach Nemur train station: “Enjoy Green Energy.”

The Carrefour Express store at the train station was probably closed because it was Sunday. However, vending machines were available for water, soft drinks and juice. We went outside the station to explore the city for a few hours.

Nemur has a brand-new bus station adjacent to the train station, which looks like a masterpiece of architecture, a modern addition that “sublimates the old, the historic façade of the Namur station being preserved.”

Once you leave the Namur train station, cross the road and find yourself in the old-city quarters with restaurants, hotels and shopping malls. Unfortunately, most places were closed, but it was worth observing the grandeur of the buildings, weekenders, street art and decors, cinema and staring inside the windows of closed shops.

Irfan Raja at Namur station, Belgium, Nov. 28, 2023. (Photo by Irfan Raja)

By all standards, Namur is worth visiting at least for a day trip to explore its historical sights, museums, riversides, arts and crafts. Being a historical, commercial and industrial city, it has something to offer every visitor.

Wandering in the strip mall, we found a Pakistani vendor who spoke in Panjabi and gifted us a water bottle while charging for the rest of our shopping, including nuts.

It was getting dark and there was little to explore on Sunday evening, so we returned to the station to continue our journey to Charleroi.

Night stay in Charleroi

Charleroi City is constructing a new bus station adjacent to the train station, which boosts traveling. We reached Charleroi around 10:30 p.m. It shouldn’t be too late for a famous city, but we witnessed signs of a Sunday evening as many places were closed.

We rushed to the Novotel Hotel, located on the top of a modern and vibrant Rive Gauche shopping mall. It has a stylish and friendly environment and an ideal location, especially when taking an early morning flight.

Now, the next challenge was finding a suitable place for dinner. Google Apps can suggest the best options with one click. Luckily, we found a halal Arabic takeaway opposite Novotel Hotel in the city square. I cherished the value of being multilingual there, especially if you order in the vendor’s Arabic language.

We recharged ourselves with coffee and planned an early morning expedition to explore Charleroi before heading toward the airport.

The next day, a sunny morning welcomed us to a vibrant city that is going through business expansions like adding an Aerospace lab, probably “one of biggest satellite manufacturing facilities in Europe.”

Charleroi City Square offers a range of restaurants, cafes and bars. Nearby, I noticed Beobank Belgium resemblances NatWest Bank in England in its color scheme. After breakfast, we continued wandering in the streets leading to the bus stop for Brussels South Charleroi Airport.

A giant painting on a government building, Nov. 28, 2023. (Photo by Irfan Raja)

Here, too, I found illustrations of street art and captured a giant painting on a government building. The river Sambre runs through Charleroi, which is known for its coal mining and steel industry. Looking at the brownish color of the Sambre River, one can imagine why it has been given the nickname “Pays Noir,” which means “Black Country” as “part of the larger sillon industry.”

Walking in the city center, one can’t grasp how a city once labeled as the “ugliest city” associated with violence, disturbance, crime and unemployment is now on the road of industrial development. There’s a strategic answer including inclusion and community engagement.

Every time I stopped to take pictures, Yasar kept reminding me that we should hurry to the airport well ahead of time. We boarded the bus to the airport alongside Ryan Air staffers. That journey brings you luxurious sightseeing, city suburbs and finally an outside view of the airport. We arrived next to the Fibco bus service that runs to different cities from the airport.

On that day, Monday morning, Ryanair pilots announced a strike and the airport was jam-packed; we bought an additional fast-track service voucher to avoid lengthy queues.

To summarize my city break experience, I would say it is worth visiting Charleroi. Stay blessed and keep enjoying whatever you are doing. Goodbye until the following tale of a new adventure.