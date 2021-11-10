Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has been criticized by his fans and haters alike on social media after appearing on stage wearing a headscarf.

According to a report by Malay Mail, a Malaysian news website, the artist gave a concert in Utah on Monday, in which he went onto the stage dressed in a short-sleeve T-shirt, loose pants and a headscarf.

The garment and the way he wore it drew mixed reactions with some people likening it to the hijab worn by Muslim women, while others claimed it looked more like a babushka, a head covering worn by elderly Russian women, also known as babushkas.

According to news website Middle East 24, Bieber also drew fire from several Muslims on social media who said Bieber’s headscarf look diminished Islamic values.