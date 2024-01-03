Do you ever find yourself confused by what some young'uns say these days? If you're Generation X or, better yet, a boomer, you may just be confused by some of the new-age jargon that has become regular household words in the English language. From FOMO and YOLO to JOMO to gaslighting, lovebombing and ghosting, there are several new terms we best get our heads around if we want to know just what the Generation Ys and Millenials are talking about.

Top terms to know

Woke: "Woke" originally referred to being socially and politically aware, especially regarding issues of injustice and inequality. However, it's evolved and sometimes carries a connotation of performative activism or virtue signaling. It's about being awake to societal issues and actively advocating for positive change. It is an elevated version of being "politically correct," a phrase which these days has become outdated.

Hangry: We all have that friend or are one ourselves who gets agitated, light-headed and insistent on eating as soon as possible when hungry. Well, that would be because they are "hangry," which is that state of being when you're so hungry that your lack of food causes you to become angry or irritable. Medically, this could be a sign of low blood sugar and Hypoglycemia, which one might want to get checked out. Still, colloquially, it has become the new way of saying one is starving and snappy because of it.

Snaccident: Incidentally, another new phrase describes somewhat of an opposite situation, as the term "snaccident" refers to accidentally eating a whole snack or meal without realizing it. We've all been there, but we may not all be aware that there is now a word for inhaling something when hungry or hangry.

Nomophobia: How we survive without our cell phones is a question many of us who were privileged to have been alive before cellular phones were even a thing. This means we read maps, memorize telephone numbers and use pay phones, some of which are not nearly nonexistent. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that there is a new phobia based on the fear of being without your mobile phone and it's called "nomophobia."

Lovebombing: While it might sound like a thrill, "lovebombing" is a manipulative tactic used in relationships, where one person overwhelms the other with excessive affection, compliments and expressions of love to gain control or influence. It often involves intense and rapid displays of affection, gifts and attention, creating a sense of emotional dependency. The term is often associated with narcissistic or manipulative behavior, as lovebombing can be a precursor to more controlling and harmful actions.

Gaslighting: Gaslighting is a form of psychological manipulation where a person seeks to sow seeds of doubt in a targeted individual, making them question their own memory, perception or sanity. It often involves the perpetrator denying or trivializing the other person's experiences or feelings, leading them to doubt their reality. By saying things such as "you're imagining things" or "I never said that," gaslighters try to undermine someone's confidence in their own thoughts and experiences, which can be a subtle and insidious form of emotional abuse.

Ghosting: The term "ghosting" used in dating and romance refers to the sudden and unexplained cessation of communication by one person, leaving the other without any closure or explanation. Essentially, it's like the person disappears as if they were a ghost, cutting off all contact forms without warning or explanation. Ghosting can be emotionally challenging for the person who experiences it, as they are left wondering what went wrong and why the other person chose to end communication abruptly.

JOMO: The "Joy of Missing Out," aka JOMO, is the latest acronym to live by and follows its predecessors, FOMO and YOLO, as mantras to live by. What used to be the popular saying "Fear of Missing Out," and in short FOMO, is no longer a desired state, but JOMO, the "Joy of Missing Out," is now. JOMO describes the pleasure of staying in and disconnecting from social events. After all, YOLO, aka "You Only Live Once," so it is important to do exactly what we want to do in life and not necessarily what others prescribe.