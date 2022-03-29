A lost sheep was found on a mountain near the rural town of Lancefield in Victoria, Australia, its severely overgrown 40 kilograms (88.19 pounds) of fleece weighed down with bugs and sticks.

The sheep had become unrecognizable due to neglect but with a bit of loving care, it has surprised everyone with its new appearance. Treated by Edgar's Mission Farm Sanctuary, the sheep has since been named Alex.

According to the British Daily Mail, Alex was recently found in the bush and was so weak that he was unable to stand. The sheep was in a dire state when it was found. Am Ahern, who is in charge of Alex's care, said he was found just in time. After his treatment, Alex has started his brand-new lease on life.

Alex, whose rescue video has gone viral on social media, is in his new home, Lancefield, Victoria, Australia, March 22, 2022. (Instagram / @edgarsmission)

Before receiving treatment, Alex had a hard time eating because of his horribly overgrown fleece.

"We don't know how long the poor animal has been in this state," Ahern said. "But judging by the length of his fleece, we can say that it hasn't been cropped for years. And yes if we were late, he would be passed away from this world," she added.

Officials announced that exactly 40 kilograms of wool were removed after shearing Alex's fleece. Volunteers had to hand-feed Alex with food and water, as his whole face was covered with lice. Also, it is reported that it took the volunteers an hour to remove Alex's thick, tangled coat, a process that usually takes a few minutes.

Alex is now healthy, very happy and living his best life on a 153-acre site in Lancefield.