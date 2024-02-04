For almost 25 years, the inhabitants of this riverside town in southeastern Mexico have engaged in a religious festival involving taunting, slapping, chasing and running from bulls. While reminiscent of the running of the bulls in northern Spain, it operates on a smaller scale and persists annually despite animal mistreatment laws.

This year's event occurs amid a legal dispute over bullfights 300 miles (485 kilometers) away in Mexico City. The festival is tied to Candelaria (Candlemas) a religious event that runs from Jan. 28 to Feb. 9 and is celebrated among the colorfully painted houses of Tlacotalpan.

Donated by the town’s most well-off families, the bulls are just part of days of cultural and artistic events. On Thursday, six bulls crossed the Paploapan River into the town on a boat.

Beer-drinking crowds of mostly young men clad in red shirts chased them through the streets, tugging on their ears and tails, to an improvised coral where some people tried to climb atop them. Some of the tormentors suffered injuries, were knocked down or gored and were treated by paramedics.

In 2016, animal rights groups successfully pushed legislation in the state of Veracruz banning this event. But Tlacotalpan has continued its festival undeterred in the name of tradition.

Alfredo Cervin, 20, described the adrenaline rush of running with the bulls with a profanity. He said the tradition should continue because it was something that distinguished the town.

Elva Arroyo Urbano, 48, said they were more careful with the animals now. "They’ve improved the way they bring them a little tied. They let them rest and they don’t mistreat them as much. There’s a little more discipline toward the bulls.”

Local authorities say the event has continued since the town was founded on the banks of the river in 1777. There's no record of any actual fines ever having been imposed. And the annual threat of fines has not stopped the town’s tradition.