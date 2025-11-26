Mexican contestant Fatima Bosch’s victory at the Miss Universe 2025 pageant in Thailand has sparked debate in her home country over transparency and whether the competition was conducted fairly.

According to Mexican media, the controversy intensified after two judges resigned during the competition, jury member Omar Harfouch accused the selection process of being “manipulated,” and rumors circulated that Raul Rocha, a co-owner of the organization, had business ties with Bosch’s father.

The 25-year-old Bosch’s win brought joy to many in Mexico, but questions about the fairness of the pageant have overshadowed celebrations.

Raul Rocha, president of the Miss Universe Organization, dismissed claims of a lack of transparency raised by the resigning judges. Bosch’s social media message, “You can change the world by being yourself,” also drew criticism from some observers.

Host responds to allegations

Steve Byrne, who hosted the final, addressed accusations on social media regarding whether he misread the list of finalists or announced the winner incorrectly. Byrne said: “No, I did not read the list upside down, I didn’t read it backwards and I definitely did not make up my own winners. I wouldn’t even know how to judge the criteria. Had I messed it up, the director, pageant officials, they would’ve been in my earpiece or probably storm the stage to be honest with you.”

He also admitted that while watching the final, he personally thought the contestant from the Ivory Coast would win before the official announcement.

Resignations, allegations

During the pageant, two judges resigned, while Omar Harfouch stepped down, citing a “lack of transparency.” Mexican media reported that Raul Rocha’s companies had previously received large contracts from the state-owned oil company Pemex, raising suspicions about possible conflicts of interest.

Bosch’s father, Bernardo Bosch Hernandez, has held a long-term position at Pemex. His past investigations in public office led some to question whether his daughter’s victory might involve a conflict of interest.

Reports also indicated that Bosch recently protested the behavior of Nawat Itsaragrisil, director of the Miss Universe Thailand organizing committee and president of Miss Grand International.

In the Miss Universe 2025 pageant, Veena Praveenar of Thailand placed second and Venezuelan Stephany Abasaly came in third. Some beauty experts argued that Bosch was not the strongest contender, suggesting that Olivia Yace from the Ivory Coast was more deserving of the crown.