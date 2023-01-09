Beauty contests are not only limited to humans, of course, with cats, dogs and even camels having their competitions to find which of them is the most beautiful. The canary beauty contest in Türkiye's Antalya was no different, as nearly 500 canaries competed at the two-day organization for the title of most beautiful canary.

The Turkish and German referees evaluated the canaries of the "Yorkshire" and "Lancashire" breeds from different parts of the country during the event held at the Orfe Horse Sports Club in the district of Döşemealtı.

As a result of the evaluation, the canaries were ranked into 42 categories.

The canary of Yakup Erdem from Antalya was determined as the best of the "Lancashire" breed, and the canary of Mahmut Balcı from Edremit was determined as the best of the "Yorkshire" breed.

Antalya Cage Bird Breeders Association President Ahmet Dönmez told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they hosted the eighth edition of the competition, which ended with an award ceremony.

Dönmez stated that it was the last competition of the season. "Canaries that ranked in 16 categories in the Lancashire breed and 26 categories in the Yorkshire breed were selected," he said.

"It was a good competition. The interest was great. We thank all canary lovers for their contribution to our competition."