The farmhouse in the United States that inspired "The Conjuring" horror film franchise and claimed to be truly "haunted," sold for $1.52 million.

The wooden house, located in the middle of a forest, was put up for sale for $1.2 million last year. The 19th-century house in Burrillville, Rhode Island, is more famous for its alleged paranormal activity than for its historic architecture.

The Perron family of Rhode Island who alleged that they had been terrorized by evil spirits while living at the estate has been an inspiration for James Wan, the director of "The Conjuring" series. Rumor has it that before the Perrons lived there, a woman named Bathsheba Sherman who was claimed to be a witch, was the house owner. World-famous paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren visited the house and investigated paranormal incidents around the 1970s.

A scene from "The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It," Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga-C) and Ed Warren (Patrick Wilson-L), July 10, 2021. (Sabah Archive Photo)

The couple, Jenn and Cory Heinzen, who are curious about paranormal events, bought the house in 2019 and said that they constantly saw ghosts in the house. The couple stated that they didn't leave their room for months as "a sign of respect for the spirits" in the house they bought for $440,000.

Real estate agent Jacqueline Nuñez, the new owner of the house, noted that she plans to organize various events in the wooden house to communicate with the spirits.

"This is the perfect place to get people to talk to the dead," said Nuñez, who added that she didn't think about living in the house.

The real estate agent's advertisement included the statement: "the house where the spirit of Bathsheba Sherman wanders." Rumors about paranormal events in the house led to the success of the horror trilogy, based on Lorraine Warren's investigations of the house.