World-famous motocross racer and motorbike stunt performer Robbie Maddison broke new ground by crossing the surface of the Bosporus with a custom motorcycle he designed.

Special platforms were prepared in Istanbul’s Ortaköy and Beylerbeyi districts for the Red Bull athlete and the Bosporus was closed to maritime traffic for a while.

Descending to the sea surface from Ortaköy on his motorcycle, Maddison reached Beylerbeyi in approximately 90 seconds at a speed of 70 kilometers per hour (44 miles per hour) and successfully completed his task.

Maddison, who had a rest in Beylerbeyi for a while, returned to Ortaköy on his motorcycle, again in around 90 seconds.

Maddison created a visual feast in the blue waters of the Bosporus by crossing the strait on his motorcycle as part of a commercial.

He said that he dreamed of crossing the Bosporus on his motorcycle the first time he saw it and that he was happy to make it a reality.

Robbie Maddison stated that he trained for a year to be able to do this performance.

Motocross legend Robbie Maddison crosses the Bosporus on his motorbike. (AA Photo)

"I am very excited to ride my motorcycle intercontinental for the first time in the deep waters of the Bosporus. The Bosporus is one of the most heavily trafficked channels in the world. All kinds of sea vehicles have passed through the waters of the Bosporus, but no motorcycle has passed. Today we challenged the borders here,” he said.

"We prepared for months and fearlessly researched how we could do it. We had our name written under a great and remarkable story. In exactly one minute, accompanied by seagulls and over the waters of the Bosporus, I crossed from Europe to Asia. I will never forget the pleasure,” Maddison added.

"I absolutely believe in the effect of the evil eye talisman. I was a stunt double in a James Bond movie here. I was using the evil eye talisman back then. I also have evil eye talismans back home. I would like to thank Istanbul very much," Maddison said about the evil eye talisman on him.

"This is the most challenging task I have ever accomplished. May this performance be an inspiration to all who are currently dealing with challenges. Either think big or don't think at all. I mean love each other and think big,” said Maddison.