Muslims are expected to outnumber Christians worldwide by 2035, according to new projections from the Pew Research Center on the future of world religions.

The report, which examines population growth among seven religious groups between 2020 and 2070, found that both faiths are growing but Muslims are expanding faster.

If recent trends continue, there will be more than 3.6 billion Muslims and just under 3 billion Christians worldwide by 2070, it said.

The world's population is projected to increase by 29% during the period. Muslims and Christians are the only groups expected to keep pace, with Christians growing by 30% and Muslims 80%.

Muslims will make up 36% of the global population in 2070, up from 26% in 2020. Christians will hold steady at 29%, according to the report.

Pew attributed the shift largely to demographics. Muslims had a total fertility rate of 3.1 children per woman from 2020 to 2025, compared with 2.0 for non-Muslims. The median age of Muslims in 2020 was 24, nearly a decade lower than the 33 recorded for non-Muslims.

Most of the world's population growth this century is expected in sub-Saharan Africa, where most people are Christian or Muslim.

By 2070, Pakistan is projected to have the largest Muslim population, followed by India, Nigeria and Indonesia. The Democratic Republic of the Congo is expected to surpass the U.S. as the country with the most Christians.

The U.S., Canada and Germany are among the countries projected to no longer have Christian majorities by 2070.

Hindus and Jews are projected to grow in number but decline as a share of the global population. Buddhists are expected to shrink in number and share.

The report said the projections assume recent rates of religious switching and migration continue. Pew noted that its model may be conservative about growth among the religiously unaffiliated, as that group grew faster than anticipated between 2010 and 2020.