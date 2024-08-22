World-renowned model Naomi Campbell is currently enjoying a vacation in Türkiye. After spending some time in Bodrum, she has now moved on to Istanbul. There, she attended a Keinemusik concert featuring her new boyfriend, DJ Rampa.

Campbell arrived in Türkiye last week, beginning her holiday in Bodrum, a place she has often visited. While in Türkbükü, she indulged in a unique shopping trip, purchasing ten pairs of sandals from a local shop as a way to avoid paparazzi.

To maintain a low profile and savor her vacation away from the spotlight, Campbell recently traveled to Mykonos to catch another Keinemusik performance. Afterward, she quietly made her way to Istanbul with the group.

In Istanbul, Campbell enjoyed a boat tour before making a discreet entrance to the concert venue alongside DJ Rampa. With sunglasses on and positioned at the front of the crowd, she fully immersed herself in the concert, dancing and reveling in the night.