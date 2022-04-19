Netflix continues to grow within the gaming industry. The streaming giant has announced the release date of its new game and related series after coming to an agreement with Exploding Kittens Inc.

The TV series and movie platform received major backlash on social media with its new price policy in the past months. Despite the reactions on social media, Netflix, which has not taken a step back regarding its price policy, is making a name for itself in the gaming world with a partnership with a new company.

According to ShiftDelete, a Turkish tech website, EK announced its new partnership with Netflix as it expands in the gaming world. EK has already sold more than 18 million copies of the game launched under the company's own brand.

Netflix will release the Exploding Kittens mobile game in May and it is expected to be free for Netflix subscribers.

For now, the game is available on the Apple Store and Google Play. The old version is expected to remain on the app stores even after the new version is released. Unfortunately, expansion packs that are in the current mobile version won't be carried into Netflix's game since they will be two separate games.

According to the official Twitter account of Netflix Geeked, the new Netflix animated comedy series "Exploding Kittens" will star Tom Ellis, the lead of the "Lucifer" series. Along with Ellis, Abraham Lim, Lucy Liu and Ally Maki will also star in the lead roles.