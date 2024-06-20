Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced that the touristic Tatvan Train, operating between Ankara and Tatvan, will commence its journeys after the Eid al-Adha holiday.

He stated that the train, carrying 140 passengers, will depart from Ankara on June 24.

Uraloğlu mentioned that the train departing from Tatvan toward Ankara on June 26 will cover the 1,262-kilometer (784-mile) distance in 28 hours.

He further explained, "Passengers departing from Ankara will discover the beauties of Elazığ during a specially provided 3-hour break, while those boarding the train in Tatvan will enjoy memorable tourist experiences during the stop in Sivas."