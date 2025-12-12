Nickelodeon has opened Nickelodeon Play! Tersane Istanbul, an indoor family entertainment park themed around the brand and located along Istanbul’s historic Golden Horn.

The new venue opened on Nov. 28, 2025, following the success of Nickelodeon Play! in Antalya. It is situated within Tersane Istanbul, a large-scale redevelopment project that blends the city’s centuries-old maritime heritage with contemporary urban life.

Designed for children and families, Nickelodeon Play! Tersane Istanbul offers year-round indoor entertainment. Spanning approximately 5,000 square meters, the park features attractions inspired by some of Nickelodeon’s most iconic characters, including SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, Dora the Explorer and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Visitors can explore interactive play zones, themed activity areas and character meet-and-greet experiences, as well as licensed retail stores. One of the park’s key attractions is Nickelodeon Journeys, a newly introduced multi-sensory “flying theater” simulation. The experience combines motion-based seating with wind and scent effects, offering guests a virtual journey through Nickelodeon’s animated worlds.

The park also includes several themed sections. PAW Patrol: Adventure Bay features slides, towers and teamwork-focused activities, while Dora’s Rainforest invites children to explore colorful environments filled with music and surprises. A dedicated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles zone takes visitors from city streets to underground tunnels, and Bikini Bottom recreates the underwater world of SpongeBob and his friends.

Beyond entertainment, the project is positioned as an experiential space designed to strengthen emotional connections among visitors. It is also expected to contribute to the cultural and social vitality of Tersane Istanbul, which has emerged as a growing hub for culture, arts and city life.

In addition to Nickelodeon Play!, the area is hosting Tersane Istanbul Winter Town, a seasonal attraction running until Feb. 15, 2026, offering winter-themed experiences that combine the historic atmosphere of the Golden Horn with contemporary leisure activities.