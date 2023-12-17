Koalas are one of the most famous animals in Australia, but it’s hard to find them because their numbers have sharply declined, partly due to devastating bushfires in recent decades.

Those heading to the northern state of Queensland can now try to catch a glimpse of the furry marsupials, a term used for mammals that raise their premature youngsters in a pouch on a new nocturnal tour at Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary near Brisbane.

Using night-vision goggles, you will explore a eucalyptus plantation where the koalas roam freely, according to Queensland Tourism Marketing.

Since koalas are predominantly nocturnal, that may well increase your chance of spotting one.

The Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary in the outskirts of Brisbane is considered the oldest and largest koala sanctuary in the world.

In addition to koalas, it is home to Tasmanian devils, tree kangaroo and many bird species, amphibians and reptiles.

The sanctuary’s nocturnal tours include a Twilight Tour, a 90-minute guided tour available for children aged 3 years and older and the Nocturnal Night Tour, which is available for those 13 years and older.

Both are offered two to three times a week. Tickets can be booked online, costing $53 (TL 1,536) for adults and $35.50 for children.