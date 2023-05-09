At Westminster Abbey, Britain's King Charles III was crowned Saturday. But, unfortunately, at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show this week, a cavalier King Charles spaniel wasn't as lucky as it got eliminated in the semifinals. Yes, the annual dog show, one of the world's most prestigious, has been back in New York since last week, so let's look at the show's ins and outs.

Doe-eyed dachshunds, push-faced French bulldogs and other nonsporting breeds circle the hallowed rings. A Bracco Italiano receives a jowl massage. Spaniels get blow-dried. Everyone is prepping – lovingly, meticulously – for a hoped-for big moment.

With more than 3,000 dogs competing this week at the annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show, a competitor's confident gait or self-possessed gaze sometimes sets it apart from the pack.

"Like all things, beauty is subjective," said Ann Ingram, who traveled from Cork, Ireland, to New York City to judge several events. "A dog's attitude in the ring can help. If the dog loves itself, you can tell. He has that attitude of, you know, 'I'm a winner.'"

In short: There are the apparent characteristics – the quantifiable ones – and the intangibles.

A French bulldog walks past spectators on its way to compete in breed judging during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, in New York, U.S., May 8, 2023. (AP Photo)

The show is being held this year on the 40-acre (16-hectare) grounds of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, where Ingram was selected to choose the winning schipperke, bulldog, Frenchies and miniature poodle to go on to the semifinals – and, perhaps, the marquee Best in Show competition on Tuesday night.

Each spring, the rarefied world of breeding purebreds – a beloved if idiosyncratic American subculture – is telecast to viewers worldwide for three days spanning more than 16 hours. Things can get pretty arcane if you're not steeped in the topic.

To hear Ingram and others tell it, the dog show is an arena where details matter deeply – facts that the rest of the world may not know about. Though with the show's increasing popularity as the years pass, that is changing.

Judging by breed

"With breeds like Frenchies and bulldogs, where there are health concerns with the breathing, you want to see them be able to move without any signs of distress," Ingram said. A spirited trot or swishy, excited tail wag may signify an excellent performance for one breed but inadequate training for another.

For example, "Any poodle that flies around the ring like a workhorse is not a poodle," Ingram said. In addition, some dogs were bred to hunt lions (Rhodesian ridgebacks), while others were born to be affectionate puffballs (Pekingese).

Others are arrogant or aloof. Ingram says that when you approach an Afghan hound, "They look through you, rather than at you," because they're bred to be far-seeing. "It's like, 'You're disturbing my vision – could you move?'"

Handlers atop gold-skirted, purple-velvet tables prepare their dogs for Ingram's scrutiny. "When you go through the coat, maybe you find that there's no body or the elbows are hanging out a bit," she said. When judging poodles, her scrupulous attention to detail goes beyond the grooming. Some hairdressers, according to Ingram, pull poodles' fluffy fur taut to make round eyes appear almond-shaped, which is the breed's standard.

Some details may be familiar, but standards are not universal. In European competitions, for example, cream-colored French bulldogs and white-colored Italian greyhounds are not recognized. But in the U.S., both dogs are competitive.

Behind the scenes

At nearly 150 years old, Westminster is the second-oldest continuously-running sporting competition in the U.S., behind only the Kentucky Derby. But modern innovations have changed the game. Popular TikTok accounts, the widespread use of QR codes, and geotagged Instagram posts have raised the profiles of some competitors, who may go on to score lucrative kibble sponsorships.

Before dogs enter the ring, groomers blow dry the bellies of Tibetan spaniels, unfurl curlers from the muzzles of snow-white Malteses and spritz the coiffed, cloudlike bobs of bichon frisés. Some curly and coarse-coated breeds are brushed with baby powders, while acceptable, silky-haired dogs are spritzed with various aerosol sprays.

Behind the scenes Monday morning, handlers massaged the jowls of sleepy-faced Bracco Italianos, which are eligible for the first time to compete at Westminster this year.

Beth Sweigart of Bowmansville, Pennsylvania, holds the honor of judging Best in Show this year. So she'll be holed up in her hotel room, staying clear of the rings until the premier competition. She's respecting a longstanding policy.

"Some breeds are more glamorous than others and catch the eye," Sweigart said. But others, like Labrador retrievers, are what she called "a beneficial kind of dog. They're not fancy movers." Instead, they're bred to be duck hunters. Though they were the most popular breed in the U.S. for nearly 30 years, Sweigart points out they've never won at Westminster.

Prepping for big moments

Though she doesn't wear a uniform, experienced handlers and owners will likely recognize Sweigart from her more than 50 years in the dog world. In previous years, she's judged various terrier, toy and sporting groups. At home, she has more than eight dogs, including Labradors, affenpinschers, and a pack of Norfolk terriers that she said are "named after patriots" such as Eisenhower, Sam Adams and Patrick Henry.

Dress style is typically conservative and sensible since handlers and judges are bending over dogs in all manners. Most female handlers and judges wear formal blouses and skirts cut below the knees. But "you don't want to be too precious about your outfit," Ingram said, because "if you're judging something like a Saint Bernard, you're getting slobber on it."

Also sequestered in a hotel Monday was George Milutinovich of Fresno, California, who was judging 21 breeds and varieties in the nonsporting group Monday night. He said he'll have a leisurely lunch, reread standards, watch a few breed videos, and "kind of get my head set for the night."

Ray Ray, a Shar Pei, is quickly groomed in the breed judging show ring during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, in New York, U.S., May 8, 2023. (AP Photo)

At home, he has a Russell Terrier named Millie. Over the past couple of decades, he has bred pugs and bichon frisés. But in the ring, judges suspend their affinities and biases. "What's foremost in your mind," Milutinovich said, "Can this dog before I do the job it was originally bred to do?"

On Monday, the converging aromas of cologne and wet dog were in the air. Bon Bon, a short-haired dachshund, scarfed down a chicken filet plucked from his handler's breast pocket before rounding the ring with a dignified strut that drew rapturous applause.

"There are bigger shows numerically, but the fact that you're getting the absolute cream of the cream ... is quite exciting," Ingram said. "The whole razzmatazz of Westminster is very special."