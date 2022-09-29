The Istanbul Caravan Festival is set to break ground in the well-known seaside resort Kilyos on the Black Sea coast on Oct. 7 with its second edition this year.

Those who prefer to live in nature by adopting the caravan lifestyle, those who want to be part of this culture and those who are curious about caravan life can gather information during the festival through seminars on caravans, natural lifestyles, and sports activities. Visitors will have a chance to park their own caravans as well as make one-day visits.

Drawing attention to the training and activities it organizes for young people and children, the Life School organization continues its efforts to promote caravan culture, which has become widespread all over the world. The second edition of the Istanbul Caravan Festival with the concept of "Farewell to Summer" will be open to visitors until Oct. 9.

As a limited number of caravans will be participating, those who want to attend the festival with their own caravan will only be able to enter the area with a ticket. For those who are curious about caravan life but do not own one will have the opportunity to rent a caravan at the festival. There are also public transport options, including free ring services from Hacıosman Metro Station, for visitors coming to the event.

An aerial view of the 1st Istanbul Caravan Festival. (Photo courtesy of the organization)

During the festival, visitors will learn about the many options for exploring nature and camping equipment, as well as Turkey's leading caravan brands. In addition, nature lovers of all ages will be able to find an activity of their own interest, with talks, training, sports activities, competitions, and beach parties that will take place in the festival area.

Established on 400 decares of land and offering ease of transportation due to its location, the "School of Life in Nature" event aims to host nearly 200 caravans and more than 2,000 visitors.

A guest of the 1st Istanbul Caravan Festival enjoys the zipline. (Photo courtesy of the organization)

Agus Caravan, Avis Caravan, Craftolia, D&R, Gratis, Honda Motorcycle, North Face, Orcamp, Turtle Tiny House and many other famous brands, which are among the festival supporters, will come together with the participants in the event area. Participants will have the chance to learn about the innovations of the relevant brands, examine their products and benefit from the services they offer as part of the festival.