A lack of resources is no obstacle to compassion and human ingenuity. Case in point: An animal shelter in the Gaza Strip turns the wheels of toy cars and children's bicycles into mobility devices for disabled cats and dogs, creating happy puppies and playful cats.

Workers at the Palestinian enclave's Sulala Animal Rescue society are working to fit some 32 cats and dogs with makeshift wheelchairs or with artificial limbs made from recycled wood and metal.

“They (the animals) get exhausted when they are paralyzed, so we give them something that allows them to walk so they will feel normal. Animals have feelings, too,” Said al-Aer, who helps run the shelter, said.

Palestinian animal caretaker Said al-Aer trains a paralyzed dog to walk using a new wheelchair while feeding another dog in Gaza City, Palestine, Dec. 6, 2021. (Reuters Photo)

One of the dogs, Lucy, whose hind legs were paralyzed after being hit by a car, was given a wheelchair built using the rainbow-colored rubber wheels of a discarded childrens' bike.

With the assistance of volunteers, Lucy slips her upper body through a harness connecting a metal frame to the wheels. Her back legs sit comfortably above the back of the frame. And off she goes.

“It is adjustable to the dog's size,” said Ismail al-Aer, Said's uncle, who designed the device.

Ismail created a similar apparatus for cats using the small wheels of a toy race car. The animal shelter in Gaza City has received donations from charities in Australia and Britain. There are no specialized medical centers for animals in Gaza, which is run by Hamas and is held under an Israeli-led blockade.

Palestinian engineer Ismail al-Aer and animal caretaker Said al-Aer put a paralyzed dog in a new wheelchair in Gaza City, Palestine, Dec. 6, 2021. (Reuters Photo)

While it does have two prosthesis centers, they are busy providing artificial limbs to some 1,600 amputees in the Strip, including many shot during border clashes with Israeli troops.

But the centers do not offer services to animals, making the shelter's initiative all the more important, Gaza veterinarian Bashar Shehada said.

“Amputations drop, as well as ulcers and wounds that result from animals crawling,” Shehada said.