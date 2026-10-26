A section of London's iconic Oxford Street, stretching for almost 1 kilometer (0.62 miles), has become a traffic-free zone as of Monday, with Mayor Sadiq Khan describing the move as "a truly momentous occasion for the capital."

The traffic-free zone covers the stretch between Orchard Street and Great Portland Street, preventing buses, taxis, private hire vehicles, private motorized vehicles, cycles, scooters and pedicabs from entering the area. Vehicles will be diverted onto nearby roads.

Deliveries will be permitted between midnight and 7 a.m. local time, while emergency services will retain access to the street, one of the world's busiest shopping areas.

Khan described the pedestrianization project as "a new vibrant destination" and said he was excited to see his vision for the famous shopping street finally come to life.

"Revitalizing Oxford Street will boost jobs and economic growth in the capital, unlock the full potential of this key part of the West End and help build a better, greener and more prosperous London for everyone," he said.

"There has been talk of pedestrianizing Oxford Street for decades. After so many false dawns, and now working with a Government who share the scale of my ambition, I'm proud that we're finally unlocking a new era for the street," he noted.

Khan hopes the move will create opportunities for a wider range of activities and public experiences, including sports, fashion and cultural events.