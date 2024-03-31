The start of spring is always a fruitful time here in Türkiye, with the country’s vacation destinations preparing for and some even already beginning to be abuzz before the summer holiday season starts. A number of popular harvest festivals, that bring out people from all over the country and beyond, take place this month, such as in Izmir’s Alaçatı and in May in Urla.

Then add to that the local elections preceding Eid al-Fitr, also known as Ramadan Bayram, falling in the midmonth, and the national holiday celebration Children’s Day, meaning this month, there will be a number of official days off throughout the country, variations in transportation patterns, and a number customs and traditions that take place for said events. All of these factors are important to know if you are traveling in or a novice to Türkiye to best navigate your way through the country this month.

April will start off with a bang this year in Türkiye, as the first day of the month is also the first day after the nationwide local elections held on March 31. Ideally, the results will have been clear the night before, but who knows how late the counting will take. And as per tradition, most of the country will be locked to their screens to watch the votes being tallied up live. This means, for many people, it may be a sleepless night.

Public buildings such as schools are customarily utilized for the voting process and thus may be in more disarray the next day. Many people will have also traveled to their hometowns, where they are registered voters, meaning operations and businesses may not be in full swing in the initial few days of April and intercity transportation will most likely be more crowded and thus also more costly than usual.

Closing Celebrations (Kadir Gecesi): The last 10 days of Ramadan are particularly significant, and the 27th night, known as Kadir Gecesi (Night of Power), which this year is Friday, April 5, holds special importance for being the night that the Quran was first revealed. Special prayers and celebrations take place in mosques, and believers seek forgiveness and blessings.

Family celebrate Eid al-Fitr together, with grandparents hugging their granddaughter. (Shutterstock Photo)

Sweetest holiday of year!

Wednesday, April 10 is Ramadan Bayram, referred to as Eid al-Fitr, and in Türkiye also referred to as Şeker Bayramı, which is regularly translated as Feast of the Treats. The reason is, that Ramadan Bayram is the three-day religious and national holiday that concludes the monthlong Ramadan fast.

Having fasted from sunrise to sunset for 30 days, as per one of the five pillars of Islam, the Ramadan holiday is about returning back to eating as normal and enjoying some well-deserved sweets as well. Bags of candies, boxes of chocolates, baklava and all sorts of sweets are definitely the theme for this highly anticipated and beloved holiday here in Türkiye.

Coupled with Eid al-Adha, which is referred to as Kurban Bayram in Turkish, and the Feast of Sacrifice in English, Eid al-Fitr is one of the most important holidays of the year. The dates vary annually based on the Islamic lunar calendar and this year, the holiday will take place from Wednesday, April 10 until Friday, April 12. Eid al-Adha is four days long and will take place from Sunday, June 16 to Wednesday, June 19. These dates are important to note for a number of reasons.

First and foremost, as this is one of the longest holidays of the year, many people will use the opportunity to travel throughout the country to visit family or take hard-earned vacations. The weekends on either end of the holiday as well as the days leading up to and following are notoriously busy in holiday destinations and any form of accommodation and transportation is high in demand.

The highways leading in and out of the major metropolises are notoriously packed with hours’ long lines of traffic and many people try to time their trips accordingly in the days either preceding or following the holiday.

This may mean that it is not the best time to book a holiday down south if you were thinking this is the offseason, because that week, many vacation destinations will be revived with visitors and festivities with concerts and events held to celebrate the occasion.

While it may be more expensive and crowded in holiday hot spots, in the metropolises and especially Istanbul, the holiday week can be an exhilaratingly peaceful time to discover the big city. With the exception of public institutions and banks, which may be closed the entire week, including the Monday and Tuesday beforehand, many shops and restaurants will resume operations, should they close at all, after the second day of the Bayram.

However, certain services, such as maintenance and repair work and cargo may also be out of operation on those days.

The day before the holiday, which is April 9, is referred to as the "arife" and is the final day of the fast. It is customarily spent cleaning the house, cooking food and treats and preparing the home for guests.

Children are gifted new clothes and everyone dresses their best in the days that follow because it is all about family visits. Starting on the first official day of the holiday, traditionally the eldest and closest family members are paid visits first and treats and tea and coffee are shared. In rural areas and closer neighborhoods and communities, it is also customary for kids to knock on the door to be gifted some candy or something sweet.

April 23 is National Sovereignty and Children’s Day

National Sovereignty and Children's Day: April 23 is designated as National Sovereignty and Children's Day in Türkiye. It is a national holiday and public institutions will be closed as will some roads because children take part in parades throughout the country to celebrate this special day dedicated to them.

April 25 is Anzac Day

Throngs of Australians and New Zealanders traditionally come out to Çanakkale’s Gallipoli historical battlegrounds to commemorate the Allied Forces who lost the Dardanelles campaign. Officials come out to take part in the ceremonies, which involve watching the sunrise over the battlegrounds set in the spectacular Dardanelles Strait.

These events and cultural practices contribute to the dynamic atmosphere in Türkiye during April, blending historical commemorations, traditional celebrations and the anticipation of the warmer months ahead.