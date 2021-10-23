Italian police had a brief moment of "disbelief" in Sicily when someone dropped off a lost credit card with the name Harrison Ford on it.
Lucky for the famous U.S. actor, they decided to take a closer look at it.
The Indiana Jones star is currently filming the latest movie in the saga on the Italian island and had indeed lost his credit card, police wrote on Facebook on Saturday.
The card had been found on Thursday and was dropped off at a police station in the seaside resort of Mondello, in the suburbs of Palermo, the ANSA news agency reported.
Police were then able to quickly return it to Ford, who had been surprised and relieved, they said.
He then posed for a quick thank-you snapshot with the three officers who had delivered the card.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.